Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.06. 129,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 102,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Specifically, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,863 and have sold 7,710 shares valued at $257,199. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $648.00 million, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $5,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

