carVertical (CV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $305,647.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. carVertical has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $305,647.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

