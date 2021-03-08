carVertical Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $283,315.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

