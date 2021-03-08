Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.86

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 9659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,024,229.77. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

