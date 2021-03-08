Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1,652.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00060389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.14 or 0.00805677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

