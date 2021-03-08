Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.19

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $674.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

