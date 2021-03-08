Castle Market Capitalization Achieves $21,360.44 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 110.7% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $21,360.44 and $37.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.42 or 0.00414773 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.29 or 0.04163127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,240,795 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

