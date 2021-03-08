Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPRX opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

