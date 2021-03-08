Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $220.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

