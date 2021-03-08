cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 7.9% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.96. 594,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,409,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $192,772.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,496 shares of company stock worth $1,853,028 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

