CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.51

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 13434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,465. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

