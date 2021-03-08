CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.28 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.