CCUniverse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $10,265.24 and approximately $111.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

