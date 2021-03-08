Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Celanese by 2,784.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $147.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

