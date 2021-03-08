Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.61

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.61 and last traded at $148.93, with a volume of 3819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

