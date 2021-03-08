Cellectis’ (CLLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Cellectis stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

