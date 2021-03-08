Celo Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.66 million and $1.01 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00058880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00807646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041139 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,763,582 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.