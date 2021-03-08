Celo Dollar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,767,623 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.