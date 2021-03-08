Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 6.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.01. 1,031,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,426,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.97 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

