CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 5.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 10,701,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,899,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
CIG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
