CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 5.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 10,701,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,899,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

CIG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

