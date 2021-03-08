Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,893,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,040,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

