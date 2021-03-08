Centaur Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $11.87 million and $1.22 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

