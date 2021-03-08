Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.40

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 2188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

