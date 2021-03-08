Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.48

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 1909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,489,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.