CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $2.02 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One CertiK token can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003967 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $72.11 million and $11.25 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,399,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,728,242 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

