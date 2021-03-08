CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.72

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 524301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

CEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The firm has a market cap of C$429.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$49,302.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35. Insiders have bought a total of 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

