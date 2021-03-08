CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

