CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.91

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 50644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

