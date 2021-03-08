CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CGG stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.37.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

