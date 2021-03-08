Chainlink (LINK) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.72 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $30.91 or 0.00059870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.93 or 0.00817222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041360 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

