ChainX (PCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $70.50 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $9.13 or 0.00017526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

