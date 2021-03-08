ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.04

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 4675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

