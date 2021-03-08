Chardan Capital Raises Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $45.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.50 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.73% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PASG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

