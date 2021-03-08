Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Trading 8.4% Higher

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. 777,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 873,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.