ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $179,184.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $179,184.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.00459894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00076902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00081562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.00457127 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.