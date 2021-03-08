Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,367,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 983,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock has a market cap of $96.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

