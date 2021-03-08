ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Geoffrey M. Parker Sells 1,910 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.29. 399,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

