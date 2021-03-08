ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,500. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

