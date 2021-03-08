Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Chewy worth $62,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $82.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

