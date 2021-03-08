Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 7.9%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.33. Approximately 3,598,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,011,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -177.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chewy by 226.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 50.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 97.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

