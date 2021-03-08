Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce sales of $2.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $26.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $32.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.96 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CHMA opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

