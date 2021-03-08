Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.08. Chiasma shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.