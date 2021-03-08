Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $406,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

