Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSSE. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 25,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $406,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CSSE opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
