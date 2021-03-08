Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 88.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 339.3% against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $4.19 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.00815896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,094,892 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

