Chimpion Price Hits $3.84 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00007160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $121.97 million and approximately $511,431.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

