Chimpion Price Reaches $3.47 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $109.98 million and $500,966.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00006818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.