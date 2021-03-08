Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Chindata Group has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,983,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

