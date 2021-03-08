Chromia Market Cap Reaches $54.47 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 130.6% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $54.47 million and $111.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00826885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

