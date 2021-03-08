Chrono.tech Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,208.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $23,208.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 181.3% higher against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00017134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

