Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $171.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

